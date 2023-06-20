DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $298,194.32 and $0.18 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00102249 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00049272 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00031032 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00016695 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003696 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,925,037 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.