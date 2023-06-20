Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

NYSE DKL opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.14. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The company had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.