DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAYGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 126,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

