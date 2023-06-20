dForce USD One Day Volume Reaches $1,632.83 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $32.00 million and $1,632.83 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003674 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00285331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000499 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,194,033 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9902048 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,379.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.