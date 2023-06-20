dForce USD (USX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,217.95

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $30.94 million and $2,217.95 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00287815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000079 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,408 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99811246 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $823.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

