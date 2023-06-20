Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 38,335 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 663.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,285,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ESGU stock opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $97.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

