Dfpg Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

