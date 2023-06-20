Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 180.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 320,394 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.3% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.16% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $49,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,624,000 after purchasing an additional 333,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEF opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.29.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
