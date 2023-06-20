Dfpg Investments LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

