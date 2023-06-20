Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.21% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,010,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 305,252 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,066,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,588,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.