Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 1,771 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $376.53 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.29. The company has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

