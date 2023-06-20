Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 18,710 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 0.7% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

