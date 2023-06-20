Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 7,053 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.72 and its 200 day moving average is $180.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

