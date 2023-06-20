DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.29.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Stock Performance
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
