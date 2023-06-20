DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.