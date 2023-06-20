Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 684,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $331.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $426.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.95.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.89.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

