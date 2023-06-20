DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,519,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 586.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,807,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,900 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,287,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DV shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,409.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,220,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $336,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,409.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,011 shares of company stock worth $2,581,181. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 351,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.25 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

