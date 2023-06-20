DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.64.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV opened at $37.19 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 128.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $326,649.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,617.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,011 shares of company stock worth $2,581,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

