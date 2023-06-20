Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Shares Down 12.9%

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) dropped 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.76 and last traded at C$12.78. Approximately 350,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 163,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.69.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$574.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.10.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

