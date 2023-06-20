Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DY. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.69. 592,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,713 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 273.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 21,445 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 13.1% in the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 657,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,865 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

