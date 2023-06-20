Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

Shares of ESTE opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.