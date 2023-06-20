Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Down 7.8% in May

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EFR opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 123,357 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 630,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 618,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 300,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

