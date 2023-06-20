Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Down 7.8% in May

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE EFR opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
See Also
