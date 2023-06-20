Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
EDUC opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.90.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the PaperPie and Publishing segments. The PaperPie segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
