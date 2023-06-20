Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

EDUC opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

About Educational Development

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the PaperPie and Publishing segments. The PaperPie segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.