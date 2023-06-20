Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.
Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.07. 911,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,604. The company has a market capitalization of $428.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $290.31 and a 1 year high of $456.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
