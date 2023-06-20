ELIS 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30,340.91 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and $30,340.91 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018461 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,941.20 or 0.99974677 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002432 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0405246 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $855.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

