Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $30.10 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $769.97 million and $12.07 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $30.10 or 0.00111955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,588,866 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,714 coins. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX is a blockchain platform designed to provide scalability and secure decentralized applications. It is powered by adaptive state sharding, secure proof of stake, and a dedicated virtual machine that enables developers to build applications in a variety of languages. The platform has a network structure which includes a metachain, shards, and nodes and three distinct roles: Validator, Observer, and Fisherman. eGold (EGLD) is the native token of the MultiversX blockchain, used to pay for services on the network and as collateral for validators. MultiversX was founded in 2017 by Lucian Todea, Beniamin and Lucian Mincu and is supported by the Elrond Network. It conducted a successful private investment round and an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in 2019 and launched its mainnet in 2020, where it changed its cryptocurrency from ERD to EGLD.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

