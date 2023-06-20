Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,652,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,886 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 3.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Enbridge worth $85,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 46,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 94,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.83. 697,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,439. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.