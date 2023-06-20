Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.0440 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $33,693.57 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00042565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00030988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,778,607 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

