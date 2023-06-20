Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) VP Curtis Moore Sells 9,800 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $62,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,978 shares in the company, valued at $528,569.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

On Tuesday, June 13th, Curtis Moore sold 14,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $100,050.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Curtis Moore sold 15,774 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $100,795.86.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of UUUU traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,398. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.54). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 236.87%. The business had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,537,000 after acquiring an additional 208,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after buying an additional 37,269 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 4,284,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after buying an additional 1,399,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,136,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 773,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,028,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after buying an additional 170,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.