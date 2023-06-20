EOS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $696.72 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. EOS has a market capitalization of $696.72 million and approximately $122.46 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002282 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002134 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002571 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000800 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,094,507,591 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,515,008 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

