Ethereum Achieves Market Cap of $213.84 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $213.84 billion and $6.53 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,778.97 or 0.06376960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00042715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00031150 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003049 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,206,250 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

