Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.60. 4,247,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.40. Etsy has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,396 shares of company stock worth $10,979,929 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Etsy by 46.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

