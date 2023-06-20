Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 213.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares during the period. Eversource Energy accounts for 1.2% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after buying an additional 871,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,221,000 after buying an additional 499,204 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

