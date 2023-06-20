Evmos (EVMOS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $29.21 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $29.21 million and $430,681.89 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0974 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

