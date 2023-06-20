Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of FPI opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.80 million, a P/E ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 0.81. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Farmland Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 13.1% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 483,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 55,836 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.