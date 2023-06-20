Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $390,114,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,633,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.96. 160,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,500. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

