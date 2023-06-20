Financial Analysis: MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Rating) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MCAN Mortgage and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCAN Mortgage 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mr. Cooper Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

MCAN Mortgage currently has a consensus price target of C$18.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.86%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.26%. Given MCAN Mortgage’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MCAN Mortgage is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCAN Mortgage N/A N/A N/A C$1.49 7.54 Mr. Cooper Group $2.05 billion 1.60 $923.00 million $4.11 11.73

This table compares MCAN Mortgage and Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than MCAN Mortgage. MCAN Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MCAN Mortgage and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCAN Mortgage N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 17.34% 4.94% 1.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MCAN Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats MCAN Mortgage on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MCAN Mortgage

(Get Rating)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents. The company was formerly known as MCAP Inc. and changed its name to MCAN Mortgage Corporation in September 2006. MCAN Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

