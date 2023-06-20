Financial Review: BKF Capital Group (BKFG) vs. Its Competitors

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BKF Capital Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.51 billion $252.32 million 25.11

BKF Capital Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 620 3044 3499 118 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BKF Capital Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 7.56%. Given BKF Capital Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.13% 17.65% 8.61%

Summary

BKF Capital Group competitors beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

