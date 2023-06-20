Financial Review: CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) vs. Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY)

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) and Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of CPI Card Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Card Group and Aiful’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group 8.54% -46.79% 13.92% Aiful N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $475.74 million 0.61 $36.54 million $3.50 7.24 Aiful N/A N/A N/A $19.42 0.07

This table compares CPI Card Group and Aiful’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aiful. Aiful is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CPI Card Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CPI Card Group and Aiful, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aiful 0 0 0 0 N/A

CPI Card Group currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.45%. Given CPI Card Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than Aiful.

Summary

CPI Card Group beats Aiful on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards, including contact and contactless cards, plastic and encased metal cards, and Second Wave payment cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, and group service providers in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Aiful

AIFUL Corp. engages in the consumer finance, mortgage loan, guaranteed loan and real estate business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Financial and Others. The Financial segment is engaged in the provision of small-lot uncollateralized loan for general consumers, mortgage collateral, business loan for individual operators, credit guarantee, as well as the collection and management of debts, among others. The Others segment is involved in the development, investment and nurture of venture companies. The company was founded by Yoshitaka Fukuda in April 1967 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

