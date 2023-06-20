First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 201 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $239,360,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.52. 482,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

