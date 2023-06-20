First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 104 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.38. The stock had a trading volume of 160,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.54. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.