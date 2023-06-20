First Affirmative Financial Network Decreases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in ASML were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in ASML by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $719.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,362. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $747.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $283.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $676.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

