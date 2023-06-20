First Affirmative Financial Network Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.29. 65,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.