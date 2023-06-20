First Affirmative Financial Network Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,356 shares of company stock worth $9,039,442 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,733,150. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $287.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

