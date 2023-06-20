First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases Shares of 693 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after purchasing an additional 866,487 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.93. 181,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.60. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $378.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.