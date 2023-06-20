First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 14,036 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,072,000 after acquiring an additional 619,875 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,036. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.