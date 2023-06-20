First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 394 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,419,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,744,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,738,000 after buying an additional 952,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,053,000 after acquiring an additional 396,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.2 %

TRI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average of $122.28. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.33%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

