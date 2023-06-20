First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 480 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

TJX traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 329,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,629. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

