First Affirmative Financial Network Trims Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $4.77 on Tuesday, hitting $241.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,753. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $247.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

