First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Update

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,047,000 after buying an additional 1,433,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $12,823,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 763,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 568,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.