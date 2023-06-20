First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is TL Private Wealth’s 5th Largest Position

TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 7.9% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TL Private Wealth owned about 0.31% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 106,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,727,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 278,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,749. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

